Rather than focus exclusively on the Minnesota Wild’s top prospects, we’re taking a look at the best players from across the State of Hockey every week.

From college to the pros, check out our recap of all the week’s events in Minnesota hockey, as we check in with college players, Wild prospects and State of Hockey alums.

Let’s take a look at our three stars of the week in the latest edition of the State of Hockey Tracker.

FIRST STAR

Tyler Sheehy, F, Minnesota (Big Ten)

The Gophers needed to bounce back after suffering back-to-back losses to Michigan State, and while they could only manage a split with rival Wisconsin, Sheehy did his part. The Gophers captain led the nation with seven points over the weekend, finishing with one goal and six assists. He scored shorthanded to put the Gophers up 2-0 late in the first period Friday, then added three assists the rest of the way, helping Minnesota to a 9-4 win. He picked up secondary assists on all three of the Gophers’ goals the following night in a 4-3 loss.

SECOND STAR

Dallas Gerads, F, Minnesota State (WCHA)

A sophomore, Gerads was held scoreless Jan. 18-19 during the Mavericks’ home split with Lake Superior State. It was the first time he’s failed to register a point in a two-game series since Nov. 30-Dec. 1. He bounced back in a big way over the weekend, registering two goals and two assists to help the Mavericks win a 3-2, 8-2 road sweep of WCHA rival Northern Michigan. Gerads was one of two WCHA skaters to manage four points over the weekend, joining teammate Marc Michaelis.

THIRD STAR

Kendall Coyne Schofield, F, Minnesota Whitecaps (NWHL)

Coyne Schofield has had quite the 2019 so far. She had four points (two goals, two assists) to help the Whitecaps to back-to-back wins over the Connecticut Whale, then made a little history at the NHL All-Star Game. The Northeastern alum and U.S. gold medalist was a late entrant to the All-Star skills competition, replacing Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon in the fastest skater event. The first woman ever to compete in the skills competition, Coyne Schofield placed seventh in a field that featured speedsters like Connor McDavid, Mathew Barzal and Elias Pettersson, finishing ahead of Clayton Keller with a time of 14.376 seconds. McDavid won with a time of 13.378 seconds.

AROUND THE RINK

— It was a big weekend all around for Minnesota’s offense. Senior Brent Gates Jr., junior Rem Pitlick and sophomore Brannon McManus also had four-plus points for the Gophers.

— Michaelis, a junior, also had four points for the Mavericks, and is now tied for sixth nationally with 30 points (13 goals and 17 assists) in 28 games.

— Wild prospect Connor Dewar (a third-round pick in 2018) got back to work after going three games without a point. Dewar scored Friday to help the Everett Silvertips to a 2-0 win over the Tri-City Americans, then had another goal and two assists in a 9-1 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday.

— Wild prospect Damien Giroux (a fifth-round pick in 2018) had goals in back-to-back games over the weekend. Giroux had a goal and an assist in the Saginaw Spirit’s 7-1 win over the Kingston Frontenacs on Friday, then scored again in a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa 67’s on Saturday.