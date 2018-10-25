Minnesota State’s hot start continues thanks to Max Coatta

Rather than focus exclusively on the Minnesota Wild’s top prospects, we’re taking a look at the best players from across the State of Hockey every week.

From college to the pros, check out our recap of all the week’s events in Minnesota hockey, as we check in with college players, Wild prospects and State of Hockey alums.

Let’s take a look at our three stars of the week in the latest edition of the State of Hockey Tracker.

FIRST STAR

Max Coatta, F, Minnesota State (WCHA)

These aren’t the same Mavericks the folks at North Dakota remember from their days as conference rivals in the WCHA. No. 7 Minnesota State routed the Fighting Hawks on the road Friday, and Coatta led the way. The senior registered his second collegiate hat trick, powering the Mavericks to a 7-4 win, their first in Grand Forks since 2006. MSU couldn’t complete the sweep Saturday, but Coatta was at it again, setting up the Mavericks’ first goal, then roofing a one-timer from the slot to tie the game late in the first period. He finished with five points on the weekend, enough to earn WCHA Forward of the Week honors. Minnesota State has emerged as the class of the conference under head coach Mike Hastings, and is now 3-1 after sweeping Boston University and splitting with North Dakota.

SECOND STAR

Scott Perunovich, D, Minnesota Duluth (NCHC)

Perunovich snuck up on the NCHC last season, when the dynamic defenseman led the conference in scoring as a freshman and the Bulldogs to a national championship. If the early returns are anything to go on, the extra attention he’s earning as a sophomore won’t slow him down. Perunovich has 10 points through six games and had six to lead the Bulldogs to a two-game sweep against Maine. He had a goal and three assists Friday, then added two more assists Saturday.

THIRD STAR

Alexander Khovanov, F, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

The Wild spent their first-round pick on a defenseman this year and were without a second-round pick, but elected to use their next seven picks on forwards. Selected in the third round, Khovanov could be the most gifted scorer of the bunch. He had two goals in Moncton’s comeback win over Oceanic on Sunday, threading a turnaround shot through traffic from the top of the right circle to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead in the second period. He scored a prettier goal to win it midway through the third period, going far post on a one-timer through traffic. A force in the Russian junior ranks, Khovanov was the second overall pick in the 2017 CHL Import Draft behind star Andrei Svechnikov. He didn’t make his QMJHL debut until Dec. 28 last year after falling ill over the summer, ultimately posting 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 29 games. He’s kept up that point-per-game pace this season with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 12 games.

AROUND THE RINK

— Wild prospect Luke Kunin had his first AHL points of the season — a goal and an assist — Friday, since returning from a torn ACL.

— Wild prospect and former Gophers star Kyle Rau started the season with a four-game point streak, but failed to register a point Saturday.

— Kaapo Kahkonen, long the top goaltending prospect in the Wild’s system, made his AHL debut Saturday, allowing three goals on 28 shots in a 3-1 loss to Texas. The Wild’s fourth-round pick in 2014, Kahkonen had a .922 save percentage and a 2.20 GAA in 56 games with Lukko Rauma of Finland’s top pro league.

— The Gophers beat up on British Columbia’s Trinity Western University in an exhibition over the weekend, but faces a slightly more interesting test Saturday. Minnesota squares off with longtime rival North Dakota at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.