St. Paul Saints to begin 2020 season July 3, will play in Sioux Falls

Baseball is back — in the American Association, that is.

While MLB owners and players continue their dispute, which has delayed plans to start the 2020 season, the St. Paul Saints and five other independent American Association teams will begin a 60-game season with fans in attendance July 3.

The games will be played in three hub cities, hosted by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, the Milwaukee Milkmen and Sioux Falls Canaries.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes will operate out of Fargo, the Chicago Dogs will temporarily move to Milwaukee and St. Paul will join the Canaries in Sioux Falls. In an effort to limit travel, teams will play 42 of the 60 games in their hub.

“We are very happy to be able to return professional baseball to our fans, albeit in a different fashion than usual,” said Joshua Schaub, the American Association commissioner. “We look forward to opening up our season on July 3 for a summer of high-level professional baseball and bringing America’s pastime back to the fans.”

Each stadium will enforce plans to socially distance fans at the ballparks, approved by local health departments.

Spring training will begin June 25, with opening day scheduled for July 3. The top two teams from the 60-game regular season, which ends Sept. 10, will advance to best-of-five Finals series for the league title.

