St. John’s OT Bartch selected by Jaguars in fourth round of NFL draft

A Division III player from a Minnesota college has been selected in the 2020 NFL draft.

Jacksonville used the 116th overall pick in the fourth to take St. John’s University (Minn.) offensive tackle Ben Bartch in the 2020 NFL draft.

A native of Dayton, Ore., Bartch committed to St. John’s as a tight end and played the position for two years.

In 2018, Bartch bulked up and switched positions to left tackle. He was named to the All-MIAC second team after playing 13 games at the position as a junior.

Bartch began to gain national attention as a senior as he started 14 games and helped the Johnnies advance to the NCAA DIII tournament semifinals. He was named the MIAC Offensive Lineman of the Year.

The 6-foot-6, 309-pound lineman is an intriguing, raw prospect who will likely begin his career as a backup at left tackle to Cam Robinson.