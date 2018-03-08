Video-game goal of St. Cloud State’s Poehling sends hockey world buzzing

Rather than focus exclusively on the Minnesota Wild’s top prospects, we’re taking a look at the best players from across the State of Hockey every week.

From high school to the pros, check out our recap of all the week’s events in Minnesota hockey, as we check in with college players, prep standouts and State of Hockey alums.

Let’s take a look at this week’s three-star selection, along with other notes, in the latest edition of the State of Hockey Tracker.

FIRST STAR

Ryan Poehling, F, St. Cloud State (NCHC)

The No. 1 ranked Huskies had already clinched the NCHC title heading into their final series of the regular season, but Poehling didn’t let up during a pair of post-title games against North Dakota. The Montreal Canadiens prospect scored twice Friday, turning in a frontrunner for Goal of the Year to put St. Cloud on top in the third. He scored again in overtime to end it, then struck again on the power play Saturday to help the Huskies to an overtime tie. You could call this a video-game deke, but the move wasn’t even possible in EA Sports’ NHL series until the most recent installment released last year.

We know you want to see it again and we can’t see it enough #NCHCHockey Ryan Poehling still has us like 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TyVm1VBb9C — The NCHC (@TheNCHC) March 3, 2018

SECOND STAR

Sidney Peters, G, Minnesota (WCHA)

The Gophers women knocked off then-No. 1 Wisconsin to win the WCHA tournament and secure an auto-bid to the NCAA tournament. Peters was a big part of their run, stopping 31 of 32 shots in the final after making 33 saves in a shutout win over Ohio State in the semis. It was a huge win for the Gophers, who were in danger of missing the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2007. Peters and Minnesota will face the Badgers again in the first round of the NCAA tournament Saturday.

THIRD STAR

Casey Mittelstadt, F, Minnesota (Big Ten)

The rookie is up for the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award after registering 30 points in 34 games for the Gophers during the regular season. He was all over the ice in Minnesota’s Big Ten quarterfinal series against Penn State, scoring three goals and adding two assists. Mittelstadt opened the scoring Friday, then struck again late in the third period to pull the Gophers within one in a 5-3 loss. He scored the Gophers’ first goal again Saturday, then dished out a pair of helpers to Scott Reedy as Minnesota mounted a furious comeback, but Penn State came out on top again, 6-5.

AROUND THE RINK

— Wild prospect Dmitry Sokolov’s OHL point streak is up to 10 games. He has 43 goals on the season, and trails only linemate Aaron Luchuk (45 goals) for the league lead.

— In the boys Class A state hockey quarterfinals, Alexandria goalie Jackson Boline stopped all 19 shots from Thief River Falls in a nail-biting 1-0 win. Junior Jack Westlund scored the only goal of the game.

— St. Cloud State’s future is looking bright. The Huskies landed three players on the NCHC all-rookie team. Forwards Blake Lizotte and Easton Brodzinski made the list alongside goalie David Hrenak.

— Jack Kubitz tallied three points (one goal, two assists) and sophomore Lucas Jorgenson buried two goals to help No. 3 Orono top Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 6-1 in the Class A tournament.

— Wild prospect Kirill Kaprizov’s CSKA Moscow squad is cruising in the KHL playoffs. CSKA has allowed just one goal total in three straight wins over Spartak, while Kaprizov has three assists.