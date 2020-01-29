Spring training is right around the corner for Twins

Minnesota winter (⬇️ DOWN)

Why is winter trending down? Well, that’s because spring training is two weeks away! Twins pitchers and catchers report to Fort Myers, Fla., on Feb. 12 and position players get down there Feb. 17. The Twins begin their exhibition season Feb. 21 with a matchup against the University of Minnesota. We’re almost there, folks.

Marcus Carr, Gophers guard (➡️ EVEN)

The rollercoaster debut season for Carr in Minnesota continues. Carr went off for 21 points and seven rebounds in Minnesota’s tough 62-59 win on the road over Ohio State, hitting the game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds. But Carr ran into trouble Sunday, as he was held to 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting in a 70-52 loss to No. 14 Michigan State.

Andrew Wiggins, Wolves forward (⬆️ UP)

Look, no one on the Timberwolves deserves to be trending up during their 10-game losing streak, but we’ll take a moment to recognize Wiggins’ performance Monday night. He drained a career-best seven 3-pointers — and nailed his first six attempts from deep — en route to 36 points, his second-highest outing of the season.

Robert Covington, Wolves forward (⬇️ DOWN)

Before Covington posted 24 points and seven rebounds Monday night against Sacramento, he had struggled immensely in the previous four games. Over that four-game stretch, Covington averaged just 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 19.2% from 3-point range. Not great.

Gophers women’s hoops (⬇️ DOWN)

Ever since star guard Destiny Pitts announced she’s entering the transfer portal on Jan. 16, the Gophers women’s basketball team has struggled. They’ve lost three of four games without Pitts and have plummeted to a 2-7 record in the conference.