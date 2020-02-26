Split-squad report: Twins lose to Phillies, edge Rays 10-8

Playing a pair of split-squad games Wednesday, the Minnesota Twins hit four home runs as they won one and lost another.

Nelson Cruz and Seth Gray, a third-round 2019 draft pick, both left the yards in a 5-4 loss to Philadelphia in Ft. Myers, Fla. Minnesota had only four hits in the game with prospects Alex Kirilloff and Travis Blankenhorn accumulating the others.

Jake Odorizzi got the start for Minnesota, allowing one run in two innings. The Twins got scoreless relief frames from veterans Sergio Romo, Tyler Clippard and Matt Wisler, but surrendered three runs in the final two innings to lose.

Over in Port Charlotte, Fla., the Twins made the most of their eight hits, beating Tampa Bay 10-8.

For the second straight day 2018 first-round pick Trevor Larnach homered, this time a two-run shot in the sixth. Catcher Caleb Hamilton, a 23rd-round pick in 2016, added a two-run homer in the eighth inning as well.

Devin Smeltzer struggled in his start against the Rangers, giving up three runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings.

The Rays made things interesting in the ninth inning by rallying for three runs, but Twins reliever Alec Asher came in to slam the door for the final out and the save.

Minnesota plays Toronto in Dunedin on Thursday.