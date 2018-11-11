Twitter shows Joe Mauer love after retirement announcement

After 15 seasons, Minnesota Twins great Joe Mauer announced his retirement Friday afternoon.

Numerous former teammates and opponents took to Twitter to celebrate Mauer’s career.

Joe Mauer. Great player. Better person. Best of luck in your next chapter — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) November 9, 2018

Son, husband, father, brother, uncle…whatever role he played, he excelled at. He was also one helluva ballplayer! Best of luck to Joe Mauer in his retirement. — Dick Bremer (@dbremer_pxp) November 10, 2018

Congratulations to Joe Mauer on an amazing career. Thank you for being a great teammate. We will all miss playing with you. You truly represent all that is right with the game of baseball. Thank you for all that you did and do.#SMELLBASEBALL https://t.co/GAOmjVl5CW — Ervin Santana (@ErvinSantana_54) November 10, 2018

Joe Mauer. He raked. I mean, HE RAKED.

Great catcher too. Best game caller I played against. They say catchers call pitches they can’t hit themselves. Well…Joe hit everything. He was always a step ahead, and great at avoiding patterns. All the best to a class act! https://t.co/3Eo4ETqgFf — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) November 10, 2018

It was an absolute honor to share the field with Joe Mauer. Great player and even better person. #RESPEC7 — Jake Cave (@JakeCave8) November 10, 2018

Words can’t even begin to describe how incredible it was to suit up next to #7. Joe Mauer made the people around him want to be better. He will be missed in our locker room. #LEGEND #7 #MinneJoeTa — Matt Magill (@magillmlb) November 10, 2018

Joe Mauer. You have always gotten it! Great career!! Better person!! You know who you are and have stayed true to your values!! Congrats on a great career. Your next chapter is going to be that much better!! — Frank J. Viola, Jr. (@FrankViola16) November 9, 2018

Congrats on an incredible career #JM7! It was an honor and privilege to call you a teammate for 5 yrs pic.twitter.com/24sq6CvSSZ — Denard Span (@thisisdspan) November 10, 2018

Congratulations joe on an amazing career. It was an absolute pleasure to call you my teammate and friend. You are a true professional in all aspects of life and I wish you and your family all the best in the future!!! #7 #halloffamer pic.twitter.com/KwmFnO5ASn — Drew Butera (@drewbutera) November 10, 2018

Congratulations Joe Mauer on an amazing career for your hometown team! To celebrate his journey, here's a 19-year-old catcher getting ready before a game in Clinton from 2002! pic.twitter.com/HY2NIlvBIM — Clinton LumberKings (@LumberKings) November 10, 2018

Joe Mauer it was an honor to share the field with you! #player1 — Tyler Austin (@T1721Austin) November 10, 2018

Congrats on a HOF career Joe Mauer! It was a pleasure to share a field with you @Twins — Dietrich Enns (@DietrichEnns) November 10, 2018

Huge congrats to Joe Mauer on a great career. Nothing but respect for him. #JM7 — Danny Valencia (@dannyvalencia19) November 10, 2018

Congratulations on an incredible career Joe! It was a privilege to share a dugout with you. Enjoy retirement #Respec7 pic.twitter.com/YllCdTvXtw — Chase De Jong (@ChaseDeJong) November 10, 2018

I wasn’t in the booth for the batting titles, MVP or gold glove awards, but it was an immense pleasure sharing Joe Mauer’s career with you these last 7 years. Pure class and friendship from day 1. You made the toughest game look easy. “Well played, Mauer.” #JM7 — Cory Provus (@CoryProvus) November 10, 2018

What an incredible career it was for the hometown kid. #ThankYou7 pic.twitter.com/5wMaOTwn1t — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 10, 2018

Congratulations to the Saint Paul kid on an amazing career. #ThankYou7 pic.twitter.com/9sS6eizHIX — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) November 10, 2018

It was truly an honor to share the field with #7….Joe IS the definition of a true professional in every way possible. Everyone who shared a clubhouse with him is better for it and baseball won't be the same without him #MinneJoeTa — Tyler Duffey (@TheDoof13) November 10, 2018

Not bad for a couple kids from Minnesota. It was an absolute honor to share the field with this guy for 17 years. #JM7 pic.twitter.com/CXru7rC3bQ — Glen Perkins (@glenperkins) November 10, 2018

Nothing but respect Joe! You were an MVP on and off the field. Good luck with the next chapter. https://t.co/M4QXDqZ5dQ — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos305) November 9, 2018

It was an honor to be your teammate, Joe. This man is one of the best people I’ve ever met and a true professional. I’ve learned so much from just watching him play. You’ll be missed in that clubhouse brother. https://t.co/NkPUIzFmf0 — Trevor “IamTrevorMay” May (@IamTrevorMay) November 9, 2018

In 2014 Joe Mauer made a rehab appearance @CRKernels He walks up for his fist AB and says “Hey Clint, how’s it going man?” like he’d known me for years when he clearly just met the 19 year old A-ball Catcher. Pretty cool. #ClassAct Congrats on a @baseballhall career! #JoeMauerHOF — Clint Coulter (@ccoulter12) November 10, 2018