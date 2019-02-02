Augustus returning for 14th season with Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx’s franchise leader in career games will continue to add to that mark in 2019.

Guard Seimone Augustus, the team’s first-round pick in 2006, re-signed with the Lynx on Saturday.

Augustus, an eight-time All-Star and four-time WNBA champion with Minnesota, is the the Lynx’s all-time leader in games played and started (358), points (5,836), field goals made (2,381) and minutes (10,763) while ranking third in assists (871) and fourth in total rebounds (1,184).

“Seimone Augustus epitomizes what it means to be a Minnesota Lynx,” head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said in a statement. “She’s the most loyal and committed player in franchise history and has provided many thrills for Lynx and WNBA fans throughout the years. I’m excited Seimone will continue to provide these moments as a member of the Lynx.”

Augustus started all 33 games for the Lynx in 2018, averaging 10.8 points and 2.6 assists. She ranked third among all WNBA guards in field-goal percentage (46.7 percent). She needs just six points to pass Becky Hammon for 10th place on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be re-signing with the only place I’ve called home in the WNBA,” said Augustus. “Being a member of this franchise means a lot to me and my family and I’m ready to continue what we’ve built here; and that’s a championship group.”

On Friday the team signed veteran free-agent forward Karima Christmas-Kelly. The Lynx begin their season May 25.