Sanó recalled to Twins after Escobar trade

In light of the Eduardo Escobar trade Friday afternoon, third baseman Miguel Sano has been recalled from Triple-A Rochester.

Escobar was sent to Arizona in exchange for three prospects, leaving an opening at third base in the Minnesota Twins infield.

Sano was optioned to Single-A Fort Myers on June 14 and will rejoin the Twins after playing 23 games in the minor leagues. In 19 games at Fort Myers, Sano registered a .328/.442/.453 slash line with two doubles, two homers and 12 RBI in 64 at-bats. He fanned 21 times and picked up 13 walks.

The 25-year-old was promoted to Triple-A Rochester on July 20 and appeared in four games, going 2-for-14 (.143 average). He whiffed five times and walked twice.

The Twins, who are clinging on to their playoff dreams, hope Sano can return to his 2017 All-Star form.