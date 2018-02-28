Sanchez tosses two scoreless frames in Twins loss to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox scored a go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota’s second baseman Nick Gordon delivered an RBI-triple, while center fielder Byron Buxton led the team with a pair of hits.

Twins right-hander Anibal Sanchez made a case for a spot in the pitching rotation, throwing two scoreless frames.

Starter Jose Berrios threw a scoreless first, despite needing 32 pitches to get through the inning.

Lefty reliever Gabriel Moya threw a perfect sixth inning with a pair of strikeouts, while Jake Reed and John Curtiss each threw a scoreless frame in the loss.