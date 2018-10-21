Norman scores pair of goals, Gophers beat Trinity Western 7-1

The Gophers scored seven goals in their final exhibition game of the season, beating Trinity Western 7-1 on Saturday.

Ryan Norman tallied two goals and an assist to lead Minnesota. Cullen Munson and Sammy Walker each recorded three assists in the win.

Along with Norman’s pair of goals, Sampo Ranta, Tyler Nanne, Blake McLaughlin, Rem Pitlick and Brent Gates Jr. also scored.

A trio of Minnesota goaltenders combined to make 20 saves on 21 shots in the contest.

The Gophers outshot Trinity Western 50-21.