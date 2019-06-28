Road, White Sox can’t stop Twins this season

The Minnesota Twins are pretty fond of Target Field, but Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago should suit them just fine this weekend.

Minnesota is 26-14 (.650) on the road this season after going just 29-52 (.358) away from Minneapolis last year. If it holds, that would be one of the largest year-to-year improvements in road winning percentage of the modern era.

Seasons Team Year 1 Year 2 Diff. 1908 to 1909 Philadelphia Athletics .286 .597 .311 1935 to 1936 Boston Braves .167 474 .307 2018 to 2019 Minnesota Twins .358 .650 .292 1911 to 1912 Washington Senators .325 .613 .288 1992 to 1993 San Francisco Giants .370 .654 .284

The Twins will look to extend a seven-game winning streak against the White Sox when they open a three-game series Friday night.

Minnesota is outhitting the White Sox .279 to .201 over their past seven meetings, and outscoring them 7.57 runs per game to just 2.43 over that span.

Twins starter Jose Berrios is 8-1 in 10 career starts against the White Sox with a 2.05 ERA, the lowest of any opposing pitcher when facing Chicago in the divisional era (since 1969).

Outfielder Eddie Rosario landed on the injured list Friday with a sprained ankle.

The Twins could certainly use him.

Rosario and rookie Luis Arraez have been two of the American League’s best hitters since Arraez rejoined the Twins on June 18.

Rosario is hitting .459 over that span, while Arraez is batting .520. Only Rafael Devers (.538) of the Boston Red Sox and DJ LeMahieu (.548) of the New York Yankees have been better over that span.

Cleanup hitter C.J. Cron has missed him, too. Cron has driven in Rosario 15 times this season. Only two other tandems in the AL have combined for more runs.

Team Batter Runner RBI Royals Alberto Mondesi Whit Merrifield 19 White Sox Jose Abreu Leury Garcia 17 Twins C.J. Cron Eddie Rosario 15 Royals Alex Gordon Adalberto Mondesi 15 Red Sox Xander Bogaerts Mookie Betts 14 Royals Jorge Soler Alex Gordon 14

Statistics via Sportradar