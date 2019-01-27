Pitlick scores twice, Gophers fall to Badgers 4-3

Rem Pitlick scored a pair of power play goals, but it wasn’t enough as the Gophers fell to the Badgers 4-3 on Saturday night.

Peter Tischke’s goal at 15:58 broke a 3-3 tie and the Badgers held Minnesota scoreless in the final period to earn the series split.

The Gophers got off to an early lead thanks to Pitlick’s tally at 8:11 in the first period.

After Wisconsin scored a pair of goals to take a 2-1 lead in the second, Brent Gates Jr. tied the game at 12:19 and Pitlick’s second goal of the night put the Gophers back on top at 10:02.

Wisconsin retied the game at 5:11 in the second before scoring the game-winner early in the third.

Minnesota goaltender Mat Robson made 28 saves in the loss.

