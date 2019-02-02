Pitlick, McManus score in Gophers’ 4-2 loss to Michigan

Rem Pitlick and Brannon McManus each scored in the Minnesota Gophers’ 4-2 loss to Michigan on Friday night.

Pitlick and the Gophers took a 1-0 lead scoring on the night’s first power play at 4:35 of the opening period. However Michigan responded with three straight goals — one in the first and two in the second to take a 3-1 lead into the final frame.

Brannon McManus brought Minnesota within one with a power-play goal at 12:34 of the third, but a shorthanded goal soon after halted the comeback.

Mat Robson made 41 saves in net for the Gophers.