Quintero’s two goals help Minnesota United beat Real Salt Lake 3-1

Darwin Quintero scored two goals to help Minnesota United beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 and move up to third place in the Western Conference standings.

After Quintero scored in the 20th minute to tie the game, the midfielder struck again at the 51st mark to give the Loons a 2-1 lead.

Winger Ethan Finlay scored an insurance goal in the 83rd minute to make it 3-1.

Real Salt Lake scored the opening goal in the 17th minute. A near-post shot from Albert Rusnak snuck by Vito Mannone and made it 1-0.