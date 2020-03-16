Quarterback Kirk Cousins agrees to two-year extension with Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins have agreed to a two-year contract extension, his agent Mike McCartney said Monday.

McCartney made the announcement on his verified Twitter account. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Congrats to @KirkCousins8 on agreeing to a 2 year extension with the @Vikings — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 16, 2020

Cousins was entering the final season of the fully guaranteed, three-year, $84 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2018. He was scheduled to carry a $31 million charge to Minnesota’s salary cap in 2020, so the impetus for doing a new deal now was to provide the team with some immediate relief while giving Cousins some additional security.

Cousins had a career-best season in 2019, ranking fourth in the NFL with a 107.4 passer rating and leading the Vikings to a wild card round win in the playoffs at New Orleans.