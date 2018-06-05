MINNEAPOLIS — Right-hander Zack Littell will be summoned from Triple-A Rochester and start at least one game Tuesday as the Minnesota Twins host a doubleheader against the White Sox at Target Field.

Acquried last July in a deal that sent Jamie Garcia to the New York Yankees, Littell went 0-3 with a 5.87 ERA at Double-A Chattanooga but turned things around after a promotion to Rochester, where he’s 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA in five outings, including four starts. He has held opponents to eight earned runs, 20 hits and 10 walks while striking out 30 in 28 innings.

But which game Littell starts — and who starts the other — remains to be seen.

“It’s not settled,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “We’re looking at options. Everybody knows there are things we’ve done in Triple-A to help set ourselves up. We have to figure out how we want to use the 26th man or other roster moves depending on how things go (Sunday) that would probably influence how we want to go into Tuesday.”

Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez gets the Game 1 start for the White Sox, who enjoyed a day off Monday after a successful weekend against the National League-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

Lopez was charged with seven runs in two innings his last time out, snapping a strong two-game stretch in which he allowed two runs in 15 combined innings.

He has faced Minnesota once already this season, allowing five runs (four earned) in 6 2/3 innings of Chicago‘s 6-5 victory on May 3.

Lopez has been a bright spot in an otherwise frustrating season of rebuilding on the South Side.

“It’s a little bit difficult, but as a starter you just keep your mind on what’s next, go start by start,” Lopez said. “I’m just trying to keep grinding and find ways to learn, to keep improving. It’s not easy in the situation we’re in, but we have to keep our focus.”

Right-hander Lucas Giolito, who allowed four runs (three earned) in 6 1/3 innings against the Twins on April 12, gets the nod for the nightcap.

While the players enjoyed a break, the Sox’s front office was busy, making a handful of moves before the team opens the series against the Twins at Target Field.

Infielder Matt Davidson was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and infielder Matt Skole and catcher Alfredo Gonzalez were optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

Davidson has been out since May 25 with back spasms. Before that, he was batting .243 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 28 RBIs.

Gonzalez had one hit and an RBI in three games with the White Sox and Skole went 3-for-11 with a home run after he was brought up from Charlotte on May 28.

The Sox will need to make an additional move ahead of the series opener.