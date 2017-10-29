No. 7 Minnesota men’s hockey defeats No. 9 Clarkson 2-1

MINNEAPOLIS – Seniors Leon Bristedt and Mike Szmatula each scored their first goals of the season as the No. 7 Gopher men’s hockey team defeated No. 9 Clarkson 2-1 on Saturday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Eric Schierhorn made 18 saves on 19 shots to pick up the win for Minnesota.

Both Minnesota goals came on the power play as the Gophers went 2-for-5 on the night.

Clarkson’s Sheldon Rempal scored at the 6:06 mark to put the Golden Knights up by a goal but the lead didn’t last long as Bristedt took advantage of a five-minute power play for Minnesota by rifling home his first goal of the season at 9:45 of the first.

Szmatula then picked up the eventual game winner just 23 seconds into the second period on another power play.

The Gophers outshot Clarkson 23-19 on the night.

Minnesota continues a four-game homestand next weekend when Michigan State visits 3M Arena at Mariucci.