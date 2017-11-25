No. 4 Notre Dame edges No. 6 Gophers 1-0 in Big Ten showdown

SOUTH BEND, IND. – No. 4 Notre Dame scored on the power play to edge the No. 6 Minnesota men’s hockey team 1-0 Friday night at Compton Family Ice Arena.



In a battle between Top-10 ranked Big Ten rivals, Notre Dame’s (11-3-1 overall, 5-0-0-0 Big Ten) Andrew Oglevie scored the game’s lone goal, driving a shot from the point off a defenseman and over Gophers goaltender Eric Schierhorn at 1:43 of the second period.

Despite outshooting the Fighting Irish 44-23, Minnesota struggled to get past Notre Dame goalie Cale Morris, who made 44 saves in the shutout victory.

Schierhorn made 22 saves in net for the Gophers who were 2-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-4 on the power play.

Minnesota and Notre Dame close out the series on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT.