No. 3 North Dakota completes sweep over Gophers

No. 3 North Dakota came into Minneapolis on a nine-game unbeaten streak and left with a two-game sweep.

One night after handing Minnesota a 9-3 loss, the Fighting Hawks edged the Gophers 3-2 on the road Friday.

Minnesota grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Tyler Nanne. But North Dakota responded with three straight goals by Shane Pinto, Jasper Weatherby and Jordan Kawaguchi to take a 3-1 advantage in the second period.

Minnesota got on the board again with a goal six minutes into the third frame by Ben Meyers, but the Fighting Hawks were able to hang on.

North Dakota goaltender Adam Scheel stopped 23 shots, while Minnesota’s Jared Moe tallied 19 saves.

The Gophers visit Ohio State next weekend.

