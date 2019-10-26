No. 20 Gophers fall to No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 5-2 in series opener

Sammy Walker and Ben Meyers tallied goals, but it wasn’t enough as the No. 20 Gophers fell to No. 8 Minnesota Duluth 5-2 on Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Minnesota gave up a trio of goals to the two-time defending national champions to open the game before Meyers got Minnesota on the board in the final seconds of the second period.

After Walker scored in the opening minutes of the third, the Bulldogs answered with two more goals to lock up the win in the series opener.

Gopher goalie Jack LaFontaine made 19 saves in the loss.