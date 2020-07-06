NHL, union tentatively agree to resume play Aug. 1
AP
The National Hockey League and NHL Players’ Association have reached a tentative agreement to return to play this season and extend their collective bargaining agreement.
The four-year extension of the CBA finalized Monday coupled with the sides’ agreement on protocols for training camps and games paves the way for hockey to resume this summer. Training camps would open July 13 and games would resume Aug. 1 if approved by the league’s board of governors and players’ executive committee and full membership.
The NHL is going straight to the playoffs with 24 teams resuming play. Those teams will travel to one of two “hub” cities July 26 for exhibition games. The qualifying round would begin Aug. 1.