Giants take another Gophers player in seventh round: Chris Williamson

After New York selected Minnesota linebacker Carter Coughlin in the seventh round (No. 218 overall), the Giants wanted more.

New York drafted Gophers cornerback Chris Williamson with the 247th overall pick.

Williamson is the fifth Gophers player to be selected in 2020, joining Antoine Winfield Jr. (second round), Tyler Johnson (fifth round), Kamal Martin (fifth round) and Coughlin. It marks the most Minnesota players taken in a draft since 1988.

Williamson transferred from Florida in 2017 and debuted for the Gophers in 2018. He played 11 games that season as a junior and recorded 34 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception. In 2019, he played 13 games and logged 57 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups and one interception.