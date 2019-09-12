New offense, same Rodgers: Vikings prep for LaFleur’s Packers

The Green Bay Packers have a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator and a retooled offense after missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Despite all the differences, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards says Aaron Rodgers is still going to be Aaron Rodgers.

“But at the end, they’ve still got Rodgers back there, who can make a play at any point in time,” Edwards told reporters during his weekly press conference ahead of the Vikings’ Week 2 matchup at Lambeau Field.

The scouting report on Rodgers hasn’t changed much in his decade-plus running the Packers’ offense.

“We’ve got to do a good job of going back to the fundamentals of stopping the run and being able to handle leverage in the passing game and understand all the nuances that he brings to the game with being able to move around in the pocket and throw the ball down the field,” Edwards said.

The Vikings’ coaching staff has thoroughly scouted new head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense, from his stint as the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator to the Packers’ Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears.

With Rodgers, however, it could all change on the fly.

“That’s why I said it doesn’t matter what system he’s in, he’s such a dynamic talent at the quarterback position,” Edwards said. “Decision making and being able to have that kind of presence in the pocket to move around still release the ball down the field.”