Wrist injury sends Twins’ Cruz to injured list

The Minnesota Twins are losing one of their big sluggers for a while.

On Friday, the Twins placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the 10-day injured list. Cruz injured his left wrist — the same one which caused him to go on the IL in May — while swinging in the fourth inning of the Twins’ loss to Cleveland on Thursday night.

Cruz is batting .294 with a 1.035 OPS in 87 games. He’s hit 32 home runs — 26 since the All-Star break, which tops MLB in that span — and driven in 76.

Luckily, the Twins have plenty of other sluggers and are just one home run away from tying and two from breaking the franchise’s single-season record.

To replace Cruz on the roster, Minnesota recalled reliever Cory Stashak from Triple-A Rochester. Stashak, who has pitched in 7 2/3 inninggs over five games for the Twins this season, had been sent down on Wednesday.

Minnesota continues its four game series against the Indians on Friday night at 7 p.m. The game, as well as Saturday’s and Sunday’s, can be seen on FOX Sports North.