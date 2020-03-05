Cruz, Kirilloff homer as Twins tie Orioles, 3-3

Veteran Nelson Cruz opened up Minnesota’s scoring and prospect Alex Kirilloff closed it, the pair of solo home runs helping the Twins to a 3-3 tie with Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., on Thursday.

Cruz hit his homer, his third of the spring, in the first inning while Kirilloff’s occurred in the ninth. Neither player made an out in the game as Cruz finished 3-for-3 and Kirilloff 2-for-2.

Homer Bailey got the start for Minnesota, going three innings and allowing one run on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Four Twins relievers held the Orioles off the board until the ninth inning when Baltimore rallied for two runs to account for the final score.

The Twins will host Tampa Bay on Friday at 12 p.m.