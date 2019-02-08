NCAA bracketology roundup: Gophers get another shot at statement win

As the college basketball season heats up, FOX Sports North will round up what experts are saying about the chances for Minnesota to make the NCAA tournament in March. This is the fourth edition of the 2019 bracket roundup.

The Gophers’ heartbreaking loss to current No. 7 Michigan is looking more and more costly as their losses to ranked foes keep piling up.

Unranked Minnesota fell to No. 15 Purdue and No. 19 Wisconsin this week after showing signs of life with wins over No. 20 Iowa and unranked Illinois the week before.

A late 3 from the Badgers‘ D’Mitrik Trice and more Twitter-enflaming antics from Brad Davison were enough to derail Minnesota’s attempt at a season sweep.

They were not, however, enough to knock Minnesota out of its spot amongst the 10 seeds in Bracket Matrix’s ongoing aggregation of the week’s predictions.

The Gophers are currently included on 101 of the 105 brackets tracked by the site (a few more pop up every week or so).

They’re as high as an eight seed on a few brackets, and down with the 12s on a few as well.

As usual, your mileage will vary depending on the bracket.

“Seed-Madness.com” — a marvel of modern graphic design — has the Gophers ranked with the 11s.

The Athletic, which isn’t included on Bracket Matrix, has the Gophers with the nines.

A prime opportunity for a statement win is (once again) up next.

Minnesota returns to action Saturday with a visit to No. 9 Michigan State, currently reeling after consecutive losses to Purdue, unranked Indiana and Illinois.

The Gophers will need to figure a few things out, however, after shooting just 34.5 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from deep against the Badgers.

Check out a few other notable brackets below: