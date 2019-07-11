NBA summer league recap: Reid has double-double, Wolves beat Heat 90-87

All five starters scored in double figures as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a 16-point halftime deficit to beat the Miami Heat 90-87 and improve to 4-0 in the Las Vegas summer league.

Rookie Naz Reid, who signed a two-way contract with the Wolves after going undrafted out of LSU, had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Jordan McLaughlin led the offense with 17 points and six assists while also finishing with seven rebounds.

Keita Bates-Diop scored 13 points, Josh Okogie finished with 11 and Mitchell Creek added 10.

Former Gopher Jordan Murphy led the bench with eight points in just nine minutes.

Second-round pick Jaylen Nowell missed the game with a quad injury, while first-round pick Jarrett Culver was inactive.

STARTING FIVE

Keita Bates-Diop (SF), Mitchell Creek (PF), Naz Reid (C), Josh Okogie (SG), Jordan McLaughlin (PG).

NEXT

The Timberwolves play in the quarterfinals on Saturday, July 13 with the opponent and time TBD.