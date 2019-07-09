NBA summer league recap: Creek leads Wolves past Bucks 100-91

Mitchell Creek led the way with 18 points, as the Minnesota Timberwolves improved to 3-0 in the Las Vegas summer league with a 100-91 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Creek had an efficient night going 6-for-9 from the field and 2-for-4 from 3-point range. The forward also had three steals in the win.

Kelan Martin scored 15 points off the bench while Keita Bates-Diop and Jordan McLaughlin each added 14.

Former Gopher Jordan Murphy added 10 points in just 10 minutes of action.

Second-round pick Jaylen Nowell missed the game with a quad injury, while first-round pick Jarrett Culver was inactive.

STARTING FIVE

Keita Bates-Diop (SF), Mitchell Creek (PF), Naz Reid (C), Josh Okogie (SG), Jordan McLaughlin (PG).

NEXT

The Wolves take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday.