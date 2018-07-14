NBA summer league recap: Bates-Diop leads Wolves to win in finale

Rookie Keita Bates-Diop scored 14 points on 50 percent shooting to help the Minnesota Timberwolves to an 83-71 win over the Denver Nuggets in their summer league finale Friday.

The Wolves’ 2018 second-round pick added four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Minnesota’s 2018 first-round pick, Josh Okogie, sat out with a sprained finger.

Josh Gray also scored 14 points, while Isaiah Cousins chipped in 13. Jared Terrell scored 11 points, a week after signing a two-way contract with the Wolves.

The Wolves closed out the first half up 47-43 and never looked back, shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from 3-point range.