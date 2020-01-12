Moe’s shutout helps Gophers top Spartans 2-0

Scott Reedy scored on the first shot of the game and Jared Moe earned his first career shutout to help the Gophers beat No. 20 Michigan State 2-0 at Munn Ice Arena.

Moe recorded 28 saves in the win to help the Gophers earn their first shutout in over a year.

Minnesota jumped out to an early lead when Reedy lit the lamp at 1:40 in the first period, scoring on the first shot on goal of the night for either team.

Ben Meyers tallied an empty-net goal at 18:32 of the final frame to help Minnesota earn a series split with the Spartans.

The Gophers were outshot 28-22 on the night while going 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and 0-for-3 on the power play.