Schedule released for Minnesota United in Group D of ‘MLS is Back’ tournament
Minnesota United FC will officially be back on the pitch July 12.
More Minnesota United FC coverage from FOX Sports North
- Schedule released for Minnesota United in Group D of ‘MLS is Back’ tournament
- Top Tweets: Austin star Both Gach announces transfer to Minnesota
- Group D primer: What to know about MNUFC’s tournament opponents
- Minnesota United FC to compete in Group D of MLS is Back tournament
- Minnesota United, MLS to resume play with summer tournament in Florida
Major League Soccer released the schedule Wednesday for the group stage of the “MLS is Back” tournament in Orlando, Fla.
The Loons will compete against three other Western Conference teams in Group D — Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City and the Colorado Rapids. The top two squads of each group and the four best third-place finishers will advance to the knockout stage. Read on for the full schedule:
JULY 12
7 p.m. — Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United FC
9:30 p.m. — Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids
JULY 17
7 p.m. — Sporting KC vs. Colorado Rapids
9:30 p.m. — Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United FC
JULY 22
8 a.m. — Sporting KC vs. Real Salt Lake
9:30 p.m. — Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids