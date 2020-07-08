‘MLS is Back’ tournament printable wall chart
FOX Sports North
Follow along with all the action from Orlando when MLS returns on July 8 with this commemorative MLS is Back Tournament wall chart: Printable PDF
Following along digitally? Check out our dark wall chart edition: Digital PDF
For a full MLS is Back Tournament schedule: Click Here
More Minnesota United FC coverage from FOX Sports North
- ‘MLS is Back’ tournament printable wall chart
- MNUFC defender Ike Opara to miss ‘MLS is Back’ tournament
- Schedule released for Minnesota United in Group D of ‘MLS is Back’ tournament
- Top Tweets: Austin star Both Gach announces transfer to Minnesota
- Group D primer: What to know about MNUFC’s tournament opponents