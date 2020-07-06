MLB releases Twins’ 2020 schedule

Opening day is just around the corner!

The Minnesota Twins will start the 2020 regular season at the Chicago White Sox on July 24 at 7:10 p.m. That game is the first of a three-game road series in Chicago.

Minnesota will finish out its 60-game regular season by hosting the Cincinnati Reds in a three-game series.

The Twins will play three series each (40 games total) against their American League Central division rivals and play the rest of their schedule against nearby National League Central teams.

The first chance the Twins will get to play at Target Field will be a two-game series against the NL Central champions St. Louis Cardinals on July 28-29. Minnesota is also scheduled to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 18-20.