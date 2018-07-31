Mitch Garver led the Minnesota Twins to their fifth walk-off win over the season on Monday, and their first since Brian Dozier’s grand slam on July 15.

Relive all of them below.

April 11, 2018 — Max Kepler hits a solo homer off Houston Astros pitcher Brad Peacock

Things weren’t looking good for the Twins after Logan Morrison struck out and Eduardo Escobar grounded one to the second baseman in the bottom of the ninth. Fortunately, Kepler turned on the seventh pitch he saw, launching a solo home run into the seats in right field to give the Twins their first walk-off win of the year.

April 18, 2018 — Ryan LaMarre hits a single off Cleveland Indians pitcher Josh Tomlin

The Twins earned their second walk-off just a week later, this time under the bright lights of Puerto Rico’s Hiram Bithorn Stadium. Eddie Rosario, Morrison and Escobar reached to load the bases for LaMarre in the bottom of the 16th inning. The spring training standout delivered with a single to score Rosario and end the game.

Before helping the @Twins to a win over Cleveland in Puerto Rico, Ryan LaMarre says he hadn't hit a walk-off anything since college pic.twitter.com/tQ3gta9zij — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 20, 2018

June 3, 2018 — Eddie Rosario hits a two-run homer off Indians pitcher Cody Allen

This time it was Rosie who called game, hitting a bomb to center field in the ninth. It was an appropriate ending following a wild afternoon at Target Field that featured five home runs: Three for the Twins, and two for the Indians.

July 15, 2018 — Brian Dozier hits a grand slam off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Matt Andriese

Intentionally walking Joe Mauer and Rosario to get to a sometimes inconsistent Brian Dozier may seem like a good idea on paper, but it didn’t work out very well for the Rays. Dozier turned on the third pitch he saw, finishing off a marathon of a game with a grand slam. This one had everything: Balks, ejections, and one spectacular finish.

.@Twins WIN! BRIAN DOZIER ENDS IT WITH A WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM! pic.twitter.com/92QkfbNUMw — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) July 15, 2018

July 30, 2018 — Mitch Garver hits a double off Indians pitcher Neil Ramirez

There’s just something about Cleveland that brings out the best in the Twins. This time it was Garver who came through, smacking a one-out double with Ehire Adrianza on second base.