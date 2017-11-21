Wild recall forward Zack Mitchell from AHL

The Minnesota Wild recalled Zack Mitchell on Tuesday afternoon, reassigning forwards Joel Eriksson Ek and Luke Kunin to the Iowa Wild.

Mitchell is off to a hot start for Iowa this season, leading the AHL club with 16 points in 11 games. He scored his first NHL goal this season against the New York Islanders on Oct. 26.

Eriksson Ek has a goal and two assists in 20 games for the Wild this season. Kunin has four points (two goals, two assists) in 17 contests.