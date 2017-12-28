Wild’s Parise nears return, heads to Iowa for conditioning assignment

The Minnesota Wild have played 37 games this season without star forward Zach Parise. That could be changing soon.

Parise, who underwent microdiscectomy surgery on Oct. 24, has been sent to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment. Iowa hosts the Rockford IceHogs on Thursday night.

In 69 games last season, Parise tallied 19 goals and 23 assists. In five seasons with Minnesota, the Minneapolis native has notched 124 goals — including three seasons with 25 or more — and 127 assists.

For his career, Parise has 661 points (318 goals, 343 assists) in 830 games with New Jersey and Minnesota.

The Minnesota Wild next play on Friday night when they host Nashville.