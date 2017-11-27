The Minnesota Wild’s power play has been coming up big over the last few weeks.

Minnesota has scored a power play goal in each of its last six games — 10 total — converting at a 45.5 percent clip with an extra skater since Nov. 16.

Forward Nino Niederreiter has led the way. His eight-game point streak ended Saturday with a loss to the St. Louis Blues. Niederreiter is tied for eighth in the league with five power play goals, all of which have come during his last seven games.

Niederreiter has seven goals over the last two weeks, tied with William Karlsson of the Vegas Golden Knights for the league lead.

With a game against the red-hot Winnipeg Jets up next, they’ll likely need the extra firepower.

The Jets have been one of the league’s most exciting teams recently, going 5-2 over their last seven games and averaging 33.2 shots on goal per game over that span.

They’re also prone to fast starts. The Jets lead the league in first-period scoring with 30 goals, while the Wild have scored just 19 such goals.

While special teams are likely to play a big role Monday night, backup goalie Alex Stalock has a history of success against the Jets. Stalock, who is set to start, is 3-1 with a .955 save percentage and a 0.99 goals against average in six career games against Winnipeg.

Stalock has made five starts this season and one appearance in relief of starter Devan Dubnyk, registering a .928 save percentage and a 2.41 GAA.

Statistics courtesy of STATS