The Minnesota Wild announced a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights almost immediately after beating them 4-2 Monday night.

General manager Paul Fenton sent a conditional 2019 fifth-round pick to Vegas for defenseman Brad Hunt and a 2019 sixth-round pick.

Hunt, 30, was in his second season with the Golden Knights, and has seven points in 13 games with Vegas this season. He had three goals and 18 points in 45 games last season for Vegas, which made it to the Stanley Cup Final.

Hunt has 91 games of NHL experience, also having played for the Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators.

A native of British Columbia, Hunt spent four seasons at Bemidji State, helping the Beavers to the 2009 Frozen Four.

Fenton has been busy in the lead-up to his first trade deadline running the Wild.

The Wild traded AHL winger Justin Kloos to the Anaheim Ducks for winger Pontus Aberg on Wednesday, and sent winger Nino Niederreiter to the Carolina Hurricanes for center Victor Rask on Thursday.