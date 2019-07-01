Luke Johnson, Gabriel Dumont agree to two-way deals with Wild

The Minnesota Wild have agreed to two-year, two-way deals with center Luke Johnson and forward Gabriel Dumont, the team announced Monday.

Johnson will earn $700,000 with the Wild and $175,000 if he’s playing in Iowa of the AHL in 2019-20. His salary gets bumped to $700,000/$200,000 the following season. Dumont will be paid $700,000/$375,000 this season and $700,000/$400,000 in 2020-21.

Johnson made his NHL debut last season with the Chicago Blackhawks and has played in 15 career games. He tallied one assist, 15 shots, nine blocked shots and 31 hits in those 15 games with Chicago. The 24-year-old spent most of last season with the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL and logged 18 goals, 13 assists (31 points) in 53 contests.

A former center at the University of North Dakota, Johnson registered 30 goals and 36 assists (66 points) in 127 games during his three collegiate seasons. Johnson was a key part of North Dakota’s national championship team in 2016.

Dumont has a bit more experience in the NHL. The 28-year-old made his debut in 2012 and has played 87 games with Montreal, Tampa Bay and Ottawa, tallying four goals, five assists, 44 blocked shots and 184 hits. He last appeared in an NHL game Feb. 19, 2018.

Last season, Dumont played 59 games with the Syracuse Crunch in the AHL and collected 15 goals, 28 assists and 67 penalty minutes.

Minnesota also signed forwards Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman earlier Monday, the first day of free agency in the NHL.