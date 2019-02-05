Minnesota Twins great Joe Mauer‘s latest award: His own custom hockey jersey.

Seems appropriate.

The Minnesota Wild announced plans Tuesday to celebrate the St. Paul native and former catcher Tuesday, Feb. 12 during a game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Wild will wear custom Mauer-themed jerseys during warmups. The sweaters will then be signed and auctioned off, with the proceeds benefiting the charity Crescent Cove Ambassadors and the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

Mauer and his family will also participate in the Wild’s pregame “let’s play hockey” announcement.

Mauer, 35, retired last year after spending 15 seasons with the Twins.

A graduate of Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul, Mauer starred as a catcher for the Twins, before spending the final years of his career at first base.

He made a surprise final appearance as a catcher in the last game of his career, on Sept. 30 at Target Field, and has a solid case for induction into the Hall of Fame.