Wild trade Niederreiter to Carolina for center Rask

Paul Fenton has made his first big move as general manager.

The Minnesota Wild traded forward Nino Niederreiter to Carolina for center Victor Rask, an exchange of two players who are in the middle of large contracts.

Rask was selected by Carolina in the second round of the 2011 draft. He’s tallied 163 points (63 goals, 100 assists) in 339 career games. Rask’s best season came in 2015-16 when he registered 21 goals and 27 assists. That campaign is his lone 20-goal season.

Rask has struggled a bit since then, tallying just 15 goals in his last 97 games over the past two seasons. He’s managed just six points (one goal, five assists) this year.

Acquired in a trade back in 2013 for Cal Clutterbuck, Niederreiter logged 110 goals and 118 assists over 434 career games with Minnesota. His shining moment came in the 2014 postseason, as the forward scored the game-winning goal in Game 7 against Colorado that sent Minnesota into the second round of the 2014 postseason.

The Wild signed Niederreiter to a five-year deal worth $26.25 million ($5.25 million per year) in July 2017. Rask inked a six-year contract worth $24 million with the Hurricanes in July 2016.

Both deals expire at the end of the 2021-22 season.