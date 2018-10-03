Wild trade Olofsson to Montreal in exchange for forward Bitten

The Minnesota Wild swapped defenseman Gustav Olofsson for Montreal forward Will Bitten, the team announced Wednesday.

A third-round pick by the Canadiens in 2016, Bitten tallied 20 goals and 44 assists for the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League last season, helping the team to a Memorial Cup appearance. The 20-year-old has logged 217 points over four seasons in the OHL.

Olofsson, who was waived Tuesday by the Wild, will get a fresh start with a new organization. In three season with Minnesota, he tallied 11 assists in 56 games.