Wild to practice in small groups at TRIA Rink beginning Wednesday

The Minnesota Wild can return to practice at TRIA Rink beginning Wednesday, the team announced in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Players will begin training in small groups at the Wild’s practice facility while following the guidelines presented in Phase 2 of the NHL’s Return to Play plan.

All players and staff will be tested for COVID-19 and undergo medical evaluations prior to participating. Players can skate in groups of up to 12 and must practice social distancing during on- and off-ice sessions.

Formal training camps are expected to occur in Phase 3 of the NHL’s plan, which was originally slotted for early July. The league currently plans to resume games in late July with 24 teams competing in expanded playoffs.