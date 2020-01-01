Wild to host NHL Winter Classic at Target Field in 2021

Mark your calendars for Jan. 1, 2021.

The NHL announced Wednesday that the Minnesota Wild will host the NHL’s outdoor Winter Classic game on Jan. 1, 2021 against an opponent to be determined at the Minnesota Twins’ Target Field.

The game will be the 13th NHL Winter Classic and the 31st NHL regular-season outdoor game overall. Further details about the game will be announced at a later date.

“The Minnesota Wild is truly honored to be selected to host the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic,” Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold said in a release. “Target Field is a fantastic ballpark and there is no better place for the NHL’s marquee event than right here in the State of Hockey. We are grateful for the opportunity to treat our fans to an incredibly unique and exciting experience celebrating our favorite game, and would like to thank NHL commissioner Gary Bettman for his support and the Minnesota Twins organization for their help in securing this event.”

The New Year’s Day matchup will be the Wild’s first NHL Winter Classic and second NHL regular-season outdoor game, with their previous matchup coming in the 2016 NHL Stadium Series, a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Feb. 21, 2016.

“The Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic is about taking hockey back to its outdoor roots — and there is no better place to celebrate the incredible strength surrounding our game than in Minnesota,” Bettman said. “The Minnesota Wild organization and their fans in the Twin Cities and across the state have been anxiously awaiting the opportunity to host the NHL’s New Year’s showcase and we are thrilled to be bringing next year’s game to Target Field.”