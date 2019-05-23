Despite logging more minutes than any other skater in the NHL during the regular season, Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter decided he wasn’t quite done yet.

A year after suffering a major ankle injury in the final days of the 2017-18 season, Suter, 34, averaged a league-leading 26:42 minutes of ice time, then opted to join Team USA in Slovakia for the IIHF World Championships.

A mainstay in international competition, Suter joined the U.S. for his first appearance at worlds since 2009 following a sustained run of postseason appearances with the Wild and Nashville Predators.

Suter was one of three Wild skaters to suit up in this year’s tournament, plus one highly-touted prospect.

Forward Luke Kunin, 21, joined the U.S. as its 25th and final skater after helping the Iowa Wild to the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

Forward Kevin Fiala, 22, represented Switzerland, while top prospect Kirill Kaprizov, 22, is representing Russia.

Kaprizov was the only one left standing after Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Fiala paced the Wild contingent with four goals and three assists in eight games, helping Switzerland to the quarterfinals and picking up an assist in a heartbreaking 3-2 overtime loss to Canada.

Kaprizov, who remains under contract with the KHL’s CSKA Moscow, has two goals in seven games after scoring during Russia’s 4-3 quarterfinal win over the U.S.

He got the better of Suter in the third period, cashing in on a feed from Nikita Gusev after a U.S. turnover in the neutral zone left the veteran defenseman all alone in front of the U.S. net.

Suter finished the tournament with five assists in eight games.

Kunin, meanwhile, played in just three games and was held without a point.

However, Kunin had already played plenty of hockey this season before arriving in Bratislava.

Kunin had six goals and two assists in 11 playoff games after joining Iowa with three games remaining in the AHL’s regular season.

Kaprizov is also coming off a lengthy playoff run.

The KHL’s leading scorer during the regular season with 30 goals, Kaprizov had four goals and 10 assists in 19 playoff games, helping CSKA Moscow to a championship.