Wild suffer 5-3 preseason loss to Stars

In their fifth preseason game of the season, the Minnesota Wild dropped a 5-3 decision to the Dallas Stars.

Matt Read, Joel Eriksson Ek and Kyle Rau each scored for the Wild.

Stars’ Roope Hintz opened the scoring with a goal 9:31 into the first period, but the Wild answered at 12:51 as Read scored his first goal of the preseason.

After Dallas scored a pair early in the second, Wild’s Erikkson Ek answered with a tally of his own to make it 3-2.

Rau tied it with 15:59 left in the third, but the Stars responded with two goals to hand Minnesota its fourth preseason loss.

Devan Dubnyk made 32 saves in the loss.

Minnesota hosts Winnipeg on Wednesday.