Wild sign Jared Spurgeon to seven-year contract extension

The Minnesota Wild announced Saturday they have signed defenseman Jared Spurgeon to a seven-year, $53,025,000 million contract extension that goes through the 2026-27 season.

Spurgeon set career highs in goals (14), assists (29), points (43) and games played (82) last season. The Edmonton, Alberta native also set career highs in shots on goal (152) and hits (91).

Spurgeon made his NHL debut on Nov. 29, 2010 after Minnesota signed him as a free agent. The New York Islanders selected the defender in the sixth round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.