Wild sign former Bemidji State forward Read to two-way deal

After seven seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, forward Matt Read signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Minnesota Wild, the team announced Monday.

Read will make $650,000 when he’s with Minnesota and $200,000 in the American Hockey League.

Read is a two-time 20-goal scorer and has played 437 career NHL games. Last season, Read spent most of his time with Lehigh Valley of the AHL, collecting 16 points and eight penalty minutes in 33 contests. He also tallied 16 shots and one goal in 19 games with Philadelphia, as well.

The 32-year-old starred at Bemidji State in college from 2007-11, registering 65 goals and 78 assists (143 points) in 147 games for the Beavers.